How to Watch the Texas vs. East Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) play against the No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (25-9) on Saturday at Moody Center. The contest starts at 10:00 PM.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Pirates put up an average of 63.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 57.5 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
- East Carolina is 19-2 when it scores more than 57.5 points.
- Texas has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.
- The Longhorns score 73.3 points per game, 17.3 more points than the 56 the Lady Pirates give up.
- When Texas totals more than 56 points, it is 23-7.
- East Carolina has a 19-9 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.
- The Longhorns are making 44% of their shots from the field, 6% higher than the Lady Pirates concede to opponents (38%).
- The Lady Pirates make 29.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Kansas State
|W 60-42
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 64-57
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/12/2023
|Iowa State
|L 61-51
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|East Carolina
|-
|Moody Center
