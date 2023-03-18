Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) going head to head at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Longhorns fell in their last game 61-51 against Iowa State on Sunday.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns' signature victory this season came against the Oklahoma Sooners, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 16). The Longhorns took home the 78-58 win at home on January 25.
- The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (nine).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 73.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per contest (31st in college basketball). They have a +538 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game.
- Texas' offense has been less productive in Big 12 games this year, posting 72.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 73.3 PPG.
- The Longhorns are scoring 78.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (71.9).
- When playing at home, Texas is surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (53.8) than when playing on the road (63.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Longhorns have been putting up 66.1 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 73.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
