Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 61-51 loss to Iowa State in their last outing on Sunday.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns picked up their best win of the season on January 25, when they defeated the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.
- The Longhorns have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).
- Texas has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 35) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 73.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per outing (32nd in college basketball). They have a +538 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game.
- Texas' offense has been worse in Big 12 matchups this season, posting 72.3 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.3 PPG.
- The Longhorns are putting up 78.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.9).
- Defensively, Texas has played better in home games this season, surrendering 53.8 points per game, compared to 63.9 in away games.
- The Longhorns have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 66.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 7.2 points fewer than the 73.3 they've scored this season.
