Texas vs. East Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and the East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) squaring off at Moody Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-53 victory for heavily favored Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.
Last time out, the Longhorns lost 61-51 to Iowa State on Sunday.
Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53
Texas Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25, the Longhorns captured their signature win of the season, a 78-58 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Longhorns are 9-6 (.600%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 16th-most wins.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 35) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 37) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns average 73.3 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They have a +538 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game.
- Texas is posting 72.3 points per game this year in conference action, which is 1 fewer points per game than its overall average (73.3).
- Offensively, the Longhorns have fared better at home this season, posting 78.7 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game away from home.
- Texas allows 53.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 63.9 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Longhorns have been racking up 66.1 points per game, an average that's significantly lower than the 73.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
