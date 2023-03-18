Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (25-9) and East Carolina Lady Pirates (23-9) squaring off at Moody Center has a projected final score of 72-53 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Longhorns head into this game on the heels of a 61-51 loss to Iowa State on Sunday.

Texas vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, East Carolina 53

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns' signature win this season came in a 78-58 victory against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners on January 25.

The Longhorns have nine wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Texas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Texas 2022-23 Best Wins

78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25

68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15

67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25

74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27

62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18

Texas Performance Insights