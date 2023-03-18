Saturday's second-round NCAA tournament matchup between the Houston Cougars and the Auburn Tigers at Legacy Arena at BJCC at 7:10 PM ET features the Cougars' Marcus Sasser and the Tigers' Johni Broome as players to watch.

How to Watch Houston vs. Auburn

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Arena: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama TV: TBS

Houston's Last Game

Houston was victorious in its most recent game against Northern Kentucky, 63-52, on Thursday. Jarace Walker starred with 16 points, plus six rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarace Walker 16 6 1 0 2 0 Jamal Shead 13 3 6 1 1 1 J'wan Roberts 11 12 4 0 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser is tops on his team in points per game (16.7), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts posts a team-leading 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition, he's averaging 10.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 62.7% from the floor.

Jamal Shead paces his squad in assists per contest (5.4), and also registers 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he totals 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Walker is averaging 11.2 points, 1.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tramon Mark puts up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)