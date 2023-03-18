Saturday's game features the Houston Cougars (32-3) and the Auburn Tigers (21-12) squaring off at Legacy Arena at BJCC (on March 18) at 7:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 72-64 win for Houston.

According to our computer prediction, Houston is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 132.5 total.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 132.5

132.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (132.5)



Houston's record against the spread this season is 16-16-0, and Auburn's is 16-14-0. The Cougars have a 14-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 17-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams combine to score 147.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the past 10 games. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.7 points per game to rank 107th in college basketball while giving up 56.4 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +641 scoring differential overall.

The 36 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 13th in college basketball, and are 8.5 more than the 27.5 its opponents grab per outing.

Houston makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) while shooting 34.3% from deep (173rd in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.2 per game while shooting 27.3%.

The Cougars score 100.7 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball), while giving up 76 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has won the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.6 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.4 (73rd in college basketball).

