The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This contest tips at 7:10 PM.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games have hit the over.

Auburn has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

A total of 20 Tigers games this year have gone over the point total.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Houston is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (best in the country) than its computer ranking (third-best).

The Cougars' national championship odds have jumped from +900 at the beginning of the season to +450, the 79th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +450, Houston has been given an 18.2% chance of winning the national championship.

