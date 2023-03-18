Baylor vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's game at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the Baylor Bears (19-12) squaring off against the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-10) at 5:30 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 67-65 victory for Baylor, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Bears head into this contest on the heels of a 74-63 loss to Iowa State on Friday.
Baylor vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Baylor vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Baylor 67, Alabama 66
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- The Bears' signature win this season came in a 75-70 victory over the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on November 26.
- The Bears have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (five), but also have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 77-73 at home over Kansas (No. 39) on February 1
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears average 72.0 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 62.7 per outing (132nd in college basketball). They have a +287 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.
- Offensively, Baylor is posting 69.6 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (72.0 points per game) is 2.4 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Bears are averaging 3.1 more points per game (73.1) than they are in away games (70).
- In 2022-23, Baylor is surrendering 57.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 67.8.
- The Bears' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 72.0 they've averaged this season.
