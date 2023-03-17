The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) hit the road in Southwest Division play against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on March 17, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 47.6% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has compiled a 9-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.6% from the field.

The Rockets are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Rockets average only 3.2 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113.5).

Houston has put together a 12-14 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Rockets are not as good offensively, averaging 110.2 points per game, compared to 110.4 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 114.8 points per game at home, compared to 121.7 on the road.

Houston is conceding fewer points at home (114.8 per game) than on the road (121.7).

The Rockets pick up 0.7 fewer assists per game at home (22.3) than on the road (23.0).

Rockets Injuries