Southwest Division foes square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) travel to face the Houston Rockets (17-52) at Toyota Center, beginning on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the teams this season.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Rockets matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Rockets Moneyline
DraftKings Pelicans (-5.5) 228 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Pelicans (-5.5) 228.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Pelicans (-5.5) 229.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Pelicans (-5.5) 230.5 -240 +200 Bet on this game with Tipico

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

  • The Pelicans have a +30 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and giving up 113.5 (16th in the NBA).
  • The Rockets are being outscored by 7.9 points per game, with a -543 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 118.2 per contest (27th in league).
  • These teams are scoring 224.2 points per game between them, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 231.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than this matchup's total.
  • New Orleans has put together a 32-36-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Houston is 26-37-6 ATS this season.

Rockets and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Rockets - - -
Pelicans +20000 +8000 +285

