The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) square off on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 6:50 PM.

Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: TNT

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Knights allow to opponents.

Purdue has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 228th.

The Boilermakers average only 1.4 fewer points per game (73.1) than the Knights give up (74.5).

When Purdue puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 16-0.

Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights

The Knights have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Fairleigh Dickinson has put together a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.

The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 54th.

The Knights put up an average of 78 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow.

Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue has performed better at home this year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.

The Boilermakers allow 61.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.

At home, Purdue is draining 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison

At home Fairleigh Dickinson is putting up 81.5 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging away (73.7).

At home the Knights are allowing 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they are away (75.6).

Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Rutgers W 70-65 United Center 3/11/2023 Ohio State W 80-66 United Center 3/12/2023 Penn State W 67-65 United Center 3/17/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson - Nationwide Arena

Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule