How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) square off on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 6:50 PM.
Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:50 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the Knights allow to opponents.
- Purdue has a 14-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights sit at 228th.
- The Boilermakers average only 1.4 fewer points per game (73.1) than the Knights give up (74.5).
- When Purdue puts up more than 74.5 points, it is 16-0.
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
- Fairleigh Dickinson has put together a 15-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.7% from the field.
- The Boilermakers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 54th.
- The Knights put up an average of 78 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allow.
- Fairleigh Dickinson is 10-1 when giving up fewer than 73.1 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue has performed better at home this year, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
- The Boilermakers allow 61.2 points per game at home this year, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- At home, Purdue is draining 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than on the road (6). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- At home Fairleigh Dickinson is putting up 81.5 points per game, 7.8 more than it is averaging away (73.7).
- At home the Knights are allowing 72.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they are away (75.6).
- Fairleigh Dickinson knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than away (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-65
|United Center
|3/11/2023
|Ohio State
|W 80-66
|United Center
|3/12/2023
|Penn State
|W 67-65
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 70-50
|Rothman Center
|3/7/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 67-66
|Hammel Court
|3/15/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 84-61
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Nationwide Arena
