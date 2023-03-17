The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW

BSNO and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Rockets 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5.5)

Pelicans (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Rockets (27-38-4 ATS) have covered the spread 44.9% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Pelicans (31-37-1) this year.

New Orleans (8-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (53.3%) than Houston (21-29-3) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (39.6%).

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.7% of the time this season (35 out of 69). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (34 out of 69).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 20-12, while the Rockets are 15-50 as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

Houston is the second-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.3 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.2).

At 22.6 assists per game, the Rockets are third-worst in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

Houston takes 63.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.6% of Houston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.4% are 3-pointers.

