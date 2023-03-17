Rockets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (33-36) hit the road in Southwest Division action against the Houston Rockets (17-52) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Rockets 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Rockets (27-38-4 ATS) have covered the spread 44.9% of the time, 5.8% less often than the Pelicans (31-37-1) this year.
- New Orleans (8-7) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (53.3%) than Houston (21-29-3) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (39.6%).
- New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the over/under 50.7% of the time this season (35 out of 69). That's more often than Houston and its opponents have (34 out of 69).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 20-12, while the Rockets are 15-50 as moneyline underdogs.
Rockets Performance Insights
- Houston is the second-worst team in the NBA in points scored (110.3 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.2).
- At 22.6 assists per game, the Rockets are third-worst in the NBA.
- Beyond the arc, the Rockets are 25th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.7). They are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.
- Houston takes 63.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.6% of Houston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26.4% are 3-pointers.
