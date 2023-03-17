The Dallas Mavericks (35-35) have five players on the injury report, including Kyrie Irving, for their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (34-36) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 17 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Mavericks' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 137-128 win against the Spurs in overtime. Christian Wood's team-high 28 points paced the Mavericks in the victory.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyrie Irving PG Questionable Foot 27.2 5.1 5.6 JaVale McGee C Questionable Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.3 Luka Doncic PG Out Thigh 33.0 8.6 8.0 Markieff Morris PF Questionable Knee 3.3 1.9 0.8 Tim Hardaway Jr. SG Questionable Calf 14.2 3.6 1.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks average just 3.1 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Lakers allow (117.0).

Dallas has put together a 19-9 record in games it scores more than 117.0 points.

The Mavericks are averaging 119.0 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 5.1 more than their average for the season (113.9).

Dallas connects on 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 37.0% rate (10th in NBA), compared to the 11.1 per game its opponents make, at a 35.2% rate.

The Mavericks average 114.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (seventh in league), and concede 113.4 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.