The No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles (28-6) face off against the No. 15 Vermont Catamounts (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 2:45 PM.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Vermont matchup.

Marquette vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:45 PM ET

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: CBS

Marquette vs. Vermont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Marquette vs. Vermont Betting Trends

Marquette has put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Golden Eagles' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Vermont is 18-11-0 ATS this year.

A total of 15 Catamounts games this season have gone over the point total.

Marquette Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Marquette is 10th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), but only 13th-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Golden Eagles' national championship odds up from +16000 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 35th-biggest change.

Marquette has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Vermont Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +300000

+300000 Vermont has a 0% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

