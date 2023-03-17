How to Watch Creighton vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack (23-10) meet on Friday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 4:00 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Creighton Stats Insights
- This season, the Bluejays have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% higher than the 44.4% of shots the Wolfpack's opponents have knocked down.
- Creighton is 15-5 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 53rd.
- The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays put up are 5.8 more points than the Wolfpack allow (70.8).
- Creighton is 17-6 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
NC State Stats Insights
- The Wolfpack have shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 42.2% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
- NC State has put together a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Wolfpack are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bluejays sit at 272nd.
- The Wolfpack's 78.2 points per game are 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- NC State is 19-4 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is putting up 79.3 points per game this season at home, which is 6.8 more points than it is averaging away from home (72.5).
- The Bluejays cede 62.5 points per game in home games this year, compared to 70.6 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Creighton has fared better at home this year, draining 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
NC State Home & Away Comparison
- NC State averages 83.3 points per game at home, and 71.7 on the road.
- At home the Wolfpack are conceding 69.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than they are away (72.1).
- NC State sinks more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (8.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (32.4%).
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 84-70
|Wintrust Arena
|3/9/2023
|Villanova
|W 87-74
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Xavier
|L 82-60
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|NC State
|-
|Ball Arena
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Duke
|L 71-67
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|3/8/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 97-77
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 80-54
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Creighton
|-
|Ball Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.