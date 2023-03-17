The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) will meet on Friday at 1:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Baylor is a 10.5-point favorite in the contest, which airs on TNT. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 3-14 matchup in the South Region bracket. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -10.5 143.5

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

In 19 of 30 games this season, Baylor and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 points.

Baylor's games this year have an average point total of 147.4, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears are 16-14-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor has entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 13, or 61.9%, of those games.

Baylor has been at least a -600 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Baylor has a 85.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baylor vs. UCSB Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 19 63.3% 77.2 149.4 70.3 135.9 145.4 UCSB 9 30% 72.2 149.4 65.6 135.9 132.7

Additional Baylor Insights & Trends

Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Bears have hit the over six times.

The Bears average 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos give up (65.6).

Baylor has a 15-9 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall when putting up more than 65.6 points.

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 16-14-0 4-2 17-13-0 UCSB 18-12-0 0-0 18-12-0

Baylor vs. UCSB Home/Away Splits

Baylor UCSB 14-3 Home Record 12-3 5-5 Away Record 10-4 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.6 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

