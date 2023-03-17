A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded UCSB Gauchos (27-7) take the court against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest tips off at 1:30 PM.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gauchos have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Baylor has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gauchos sit at 302nd.

The Bears score 11.6 more points per game (77.2) than the Gauchos allow (65.6).

Baylor has an 18-6 record when putting up more than 65.6 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor posts 82.2 points per game in home games, compared to 71.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.

The Bears are surrendering 66.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (75.9).

When playing at home, Baylor is averaging one more treys per game (10.1) than on the road (9.1). It also sports a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Baylor Schedule