The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) will look to beat the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Ball Arena. This matchup tips off at 1:30 PM.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Gauchos have allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Baylor has a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 266th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos rank 302nd.

The 77.2 points per game the Bears record are 11.6 more points than the Gauchos allow (65.6).

Baylor is 18-6 when scoring more than 65.6 points.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison

Baylor is scoring 82.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 11.1 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.1).

When playing at home, the Bears are ceding 9.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than when playing on the road (75.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor has fared better at home this year, draining 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.

Baylor Schedule