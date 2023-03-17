The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) and the No. 14 seed UCSB Gauchos (27-7) will meet in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 1:30 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends

Baylor is 16-15-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, 17 out of the Bears' 32 games have gone over the point total.

UCSB has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

A total of 19 Gauchos games this season have hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Baylor is 10th-best in the country. It is far below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Bears have had the 77th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +1500 at the start of the season to +2000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Baylor has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

