An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 14th-seeded UCSB Gauchos (27-7) take the court against the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (22-10) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest starts at 1:30 PM, on TNT.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Baylor vs. UCSB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TNT

Baylor vs. UCSB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. UCSB Betting Trends

Baylor has compiled a 16-15-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 17 out of the Bears' 32 games have hit the over.

UCSB has won 20 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

So far this year, 19 out of the Gauchos' 32 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Baylor's national championship odds (+2500) place it 11th-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only 16th-best.

The Bears were +1500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +2500, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +2500, Baylor has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

UCSB Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +200000

+200000 Our computer rankings have UCSB as 100th in the country, and sportsbooks came to the same conclusion, also ranking the team 55th in terms of national championship odds.

UCSB's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0%.

