The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (26-8) are heavily favored (-13.5) to defeat the No. 15 seed Colgate Raiders (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena. The matchup tips off at 7:25 PM on TBS. Here are some insights into this Midwest Region contest for those filling out their brackets. The over/under is 150.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 7:25 PM ET

7:25 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -13.5 150.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Texas and its opponents have gone over 150.5 total points.

Texas' games this season have had an average of 145.2 points, 5.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns have a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas has been the favorite in 21 games this season and won 18 (85.7%) of those contests.

Texas has been at least a -1100 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Texas has a 91.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 37.5% 77.8 156.4 67.4 136.4 141.7 Colgate 10 32.3% 78.6 156.4 69 136.4 144

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have hit the over three times.

The Longhorns score 8.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders give up (69).

Texas has a 10-14 record against the spread and a 20-6 record overall when putting up more than 69 points.

Texas vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 16-16-0 3-4 15-17-0 Colgate 16-15-0 0-1 18-13-0

Texas vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits

Texas Colgate 17-1 Home Record 14-2 4-6 Away Record 11-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

