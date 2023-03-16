How to Watch Texas vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 2 Texas Longhorns (26-8) and the No. 15 Colgate Raiders (26-8) meet on Thursday to fight for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup starts at 7:25 PM.
Texas vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: TBS
Texas Stats Insights
- The Longhorns are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- Texas is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 228th.
- The Longhorns put up 8.8 more points per game (77.8) than the Raiders allow (69).
- When Texas puts up more than 69 points, it is 20-6.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas is scoring 84.8 points per game this season at home, which is 15.4 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (69.4).
- The Longhorns give up 67.4 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 72 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Texas has played better at home this year, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 31.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 60-47
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|TCU
|W 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/11/2023
|Kansas
|W 76-56
|T-Mobile Center
|3/16/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Wells Fargo Arena
