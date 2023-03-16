Texas A&M vs. Penn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (25-9) play the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (22-13) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, beginning at 9:55 PM.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Penn State matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:55 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|134.5
|-150
|+125
BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|135.5
|-150
|+130
DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Texas A&M (-2.5)
|134.5
|-149
|+130
PointsBet
Texas A&M vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Texas A&M is 23-11-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Aggies' 34 games have gone over the point total.
- Penn State has put together a 21-11-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Nittany Lions' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
Texas A&M Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Texas A&M is two spots higher based on its national championship odds (18th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (20th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Aggies have had the 57th-biggest change this season, improving from +12000 at the start to +6000.
- Texas A&M's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
