Thursday's contest at William R. Johnson Coliseum has the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-6) matching up with the Texas State Bobcats (23-9) at 7:30 PM ET (on March 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-59 win as our model heavily favors SFA.

The Ladyjacks enter this matchup following a 69-64 loss to Cal Baptist on Friday.

SFA vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

SFA vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 72, Texas State 59

SFA Schedule Analysis

When the Ladyjacks defeated the Boston College Eagles, the No. 98 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 67-53 on November 26, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Ladyjacks are 8-3 (.727%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

SFA has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

SFA 2022-23 Best Wins

67-53 over Boston College (No. 98) on November 26

79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 126) on January 12

75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 141) on December 11

79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 152) on February 11

68-63 at home over UTSA (No. 165) on November 7

SFA Performance Insights