A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) take the court as 18.5-point underdogs against the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The contest begins at 9:20 PM on TNT. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 1-16 matchup. The matchup's over/under is set at 121.5.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -18.5 121.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

In 24 games this season, Houston and its opponents have scored more than 121.5 total points.

The average point total in Houston's contests this year is 131.5, 10.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Cougars have compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread.

Houston has been the favorite in 27 games this season and won 24 (88.9%) of those contests.

This season, Houston has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -5000 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 98% chance of a victory for Houston.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 121.5 % of Games Over 121.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 24 77.4% 75 143.2 56.5 120.1 134.7 Northern Kentucky 21 72.4% 68.2 143.2 63.6 120.1 132.1

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.

Four of Cougars' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Cougars score 75 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.6 the Norse allow.

Houston has a 15-10 record against the spread and a 27-1 record overall when scoring more than 63.6 points.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 16-15-0 9-5 14-17-0 Northern Kentucky 14-15-0 0-0 12-17-0

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Home/Away Splits

Houston Northern Kentucky 16-2 Home Record 14-3 11-0 Away Record 6-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

