The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (31-3) will look to beat the No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This matchup tips off at 9:20 PM.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: TNT

Houston Stats Insights

The Cougars are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Norse allow to opponents.

Houston has a 24-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Norse are the 263rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 12th.

The 75 points per game the Cougars put up are 11.4 more points than the Norse allow (63.6).

Houston has a 27-1 record when putting up more than 63.6 points.

Houston Home & Away Comparison

At home, Houston is posting 1.7 more points per game (77.3) than it is in away games (75.6).

The Cougars give up 54.4 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 60.9 when playing on the road.

Houston is averaging 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 34% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 5.299999999999997% points worse than it is averaging in away games (8.8, 39.3%).

Houston Schedule