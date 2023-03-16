Thursday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (31-3) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-55 in favor of Houston, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 9:20 PM ET on March 16.

According to our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the spread (18.5) versus Northern Kentucky. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 121.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 9:20 PM ET

9:20 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -18.5

Houston -18.5 Point Total: 121.5

121.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -5000, Northern Kentucky +1400

Houston vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 76, Northern Kentucky 55

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Northern Kentucky

Pick ATS: Houston (-18.5)



Houston (-18.5) Pick OU: Over (121.5)



Houston has put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season, while Northern Kentucky is 14-15-0. The Cougars have hit the over in 14 games, while Norse games have gone over 12 times. The teams combine to score 143.2 points per game, 21.7 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its last 10 contests, while Northern Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game with a +630 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (99th in college basketball) and give up 56.5 per outing (second in college basketball).

Houston averages 35.9 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 27.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Houston knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) while shooting 34.5% from deep (165th in college basketball). It is making 1.5 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6.3 per game while shooting 27.8%.

The Cougars average 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and give up 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.4 per game (10th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (65th in college basketball).

