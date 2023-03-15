The Los Angeles Lakers (34-35) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (16-52) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 230.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston has played 27 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.

The average over/under for Houston's outings this season is 228.6, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Houston is 28-40-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockets have been victorious in 14, or 21.9%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Houston has a record of 12-45, a 21.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Rockets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 42 60.9% 116.7 227 117.1 235.4 232.4 Rockets 27 39.7% 110.3 227 118.3 235.4 229.4

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 3-7 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Rockets have hit the over in six of their past 10 outings.

Houston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-18-0). Away, it is .353 (12-22-0).

The Rockets put up 6.8 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Lakers allow (117.1).

Houston has put together a 12-4 ATS record and a 9-7 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 34-35 8-10 35-34 Rockets 28-40 25-37 34-34

Rockets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Rockets 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.3 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 24-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-4 25-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-7 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 15-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-11 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-18

