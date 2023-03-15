The Dallas Mavericks (34-35) take on the San Antonio Spurs (18-50) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center. Christian Wood of the Mavericks and Keldon Johnson of the Spurs are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Wednesday, March 15

8:30 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks lost their previous game to the Grizzlies, 104-88, on Monday. Jaden Hardy was their top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Hardy 28 8 3 1 1 5 Josh Green 23 5 7 0 0 3 Justin Holiday 9 2 2 1 0 1

Mavericks Players to Watch

Irving posts 27.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in league).

Wood puts up 17.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posts 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Reggie Bullock posts 7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dwight Powell is putting up 6.7 points, 0.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 25 5.4 6 1.1 0.4 2.4 Kyrie Irving 19 3.7 4.5 0.8 0.1 2.1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 15.3 2.6 1.8 0.4 0.3 3.9 Christian Wood 12.2 4.6 0.8 0.1 0.6 0.8 Dwight Powell 6.2 5.2 1.5 1.2 0.1 0

