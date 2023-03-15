The Dallas Mavericks (34-35) visit the San Antonio Spurs (18-50) after losing four straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by 5 points in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSSW

KENS and BSSW Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Mavericks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Spurs 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5)

Mavericks (- 5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Spurs' .412 ATS win percentage (28-40-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Mavericks' .348 mark (24-42-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 5 or more this season, Dallas (6-22-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20%) than San Antonio (19-32) does as the underdog (37.3%).

When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (55.9% of the time) than Dallas and its opponents (53.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 16-49, while the Mavericks are 28-18 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

On offense, Dallas is averaging 113.5 points per game (18th-ranked in league). It is allowing 113.1 points per contest at the other end of the court (12th-ranked).

The Mavericks haven't posted many dimes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 22.5 assists per contest.

The Mavericks rank third-best in the NBA by draining 15.1 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 10th in the league at 36.8%.

Dallas is attempting 42.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 51% of the shots it has attempted (and 61.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 41 three-pointers per contest, which are 49% of its shots (and 38.2% of the team's buckets).

