Kevin Porter Jr. and his Houston Rockets teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 111-109 win over the Celtics, Porter had 14 points, six rebounds, 13 assists and three steals.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.4 14.2 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.1 Assists 6.5 5.8 5.9 PRA 28.5 29.7 25.2 PR 22.5 23.9 19.3 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.3



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

Porter is responsible for attempting 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

He's put up 6.2 threes per game, or 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have the NBA's fastest tempo with 105.3 possessions per game, while his Rockets rank 16th in possessions per game with 103.2.

The Lakers concede 117.1 points per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 45.4 rebounds per game.

The Lakers are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 25.7 assists per game.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2022 36 10 8 10 1 1 2 12/28/2021 35 22 5 9 5 1 1 11/2/2021 40 11 5 8 1 1 4 10/31/2021 36 13 9 4 1 0 2

