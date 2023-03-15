Kenyon Martin Jr.'s Houston Rockets match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 13, Martin produced 20 points and eight rebounds in a 111-109 win against the Celtics.

We're going to look at Martin's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.3 16.4 Rebounds 6.5 5.6 5.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.7 PRA 23.5 19.4 23.8 PR 21.5 17.9 22.1 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.6



Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 4.9 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.1% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 2.7 threes per game, or 8.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's Rockets average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are the league's fastest with 105.3 possessions per contest.

Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 45.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 27th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have allowed 25.7 per game, 16th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.6 makes per game, 21st in the NBA.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 30 17 7 0 2 2 0

