The Houston Rockets, with Kevin Porter Jr., hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Porter had 15 points, four assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 119-111 loss versus the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Porter, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.5 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.1 Assists 4.5 5.7 5.2 PRA 25.5 29.6 25.6 PR 20.5 23.9 20.4 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.4



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Porter is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Celtics concede 112.4 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are No. 1 in the league, giving up 22.9 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 11.7 makes per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 35 22 5 9 2 0 0

