Alperen Sengun and the rest of the Houston Rockets will be matching up versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 119-111 loss to the Bulls, Sengun put up 10 points, five assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Sengun's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.7 11.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.8 Assists 3.5 3.8 4.5 PRA 25.5 27.2 25.2 PR 21.5 23.4 20.7 3PM 0.5 0.2 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Alperen Sengun's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Alperen Sengun Insights vs. the Celtics

Sengun has taken 10.5 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 10.9% and 13.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Sengun's Rockets average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 112.4 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics allow 43.9 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the best team in the league, conceding 22.9 assists per game.

Giving up 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/27/2022 22 0 9 2 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Sengun or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.