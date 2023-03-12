Texas vs. Iowa State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big 12 Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Texas Longhorns (25-8) and the Iowa State Cyclones (21-9) matching up at Municipal Auditorium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-67 victory for Texas according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 12.
The Longhorns came out on top in their last matchup 64-57 against Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Texas vs. Iowa State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Texas vs. Iowa State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 69, Iowa State 67
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns took down the No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners in a 67-45 win on February 25, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (nine).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Texas is 7-3 (.700%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on January 15
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 25
- 74-50 at home over Princeton (No. 33) on November 27
- 62-48 over USC (No. 35) on December 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +548 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 74 points per game (41st in college basketball) while allowing 57.4 per outing (30th in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Texas scores fewer points per game (72.3) than its overall average (74).
- The Longhorns are posting 78.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.8 more points than they're averaging away from home (71.9).
- Defensively, Texas has been better at home this year, surrendering 53.8 points per game, compared to 63.9 in road games.
- The Longhorns have been racking up 67.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 74 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
