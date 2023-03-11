The No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns (24-8) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-10). The teams will face off Saturday at 1:00 PM live on ESPN+.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

  • The Cowgirls put up an average of 76.4 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • Oklahoma State has put together a 20-8 record in games it scores more than 57.4 points.
  • Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 76.4 points.
  • The Longhorns put up 74.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 68.5 the Cowgirls allow.
  • When Texas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 17-2.
  • When Oklahoma State gives up fewer than 74.3 points, it is 17-5.
  • The Longhorns are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.4% higher than the Cowgirls concede to opponents (43.1%).
  • The Cowgirls make 43.5% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/27/2023 Baylor L 63-54 Moody Center
3/4/2023 @ Kansas State W 80-52 Bramlage Coliseum
3/10/2023 Kansas State W 60-42 Municipal Auditorium
3/11/2023 Oklahoma State - Municipal Auditorium

