Kevin Porter Jr. plus his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on March 7, Porter put up eight points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 118-96 loss against the Nets.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 18.5 16.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.7 Assists 5.5 5.7 5.6 PRA 25.5 29.7 27.4 PR 19.5 24 21.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.6



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Kevin Porter Jr. has made 6.5 shots per game, which adds up to 10.7% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.2 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Rockets average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's slowest with 101.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Bulls are ranked ninth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Bulls have conceded 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Conceding 25.8 assists per game, the Bulls are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 39 36 7 9 6 0 0

