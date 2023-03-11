Jae'Sean Tate will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.

Tate, in his last time out, had 13 points and eight rebounds in a 134-125 loss to the Pacers.

In this article we will look at Tate's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Jae'Sean Tate Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.1 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 3.7 Assists -- 2.4 1.7 PRA -- 15.3 17.4 PR 13.5 12.9 15.7 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.5



Jae'Sean Tate Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, Jae'Sean Tate has made 3.5 shots per game, which adds up to 3.5% of his team's total makes.

Tate's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 101.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average 103.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Bulls allow 112.5 points per contest, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bulls have given up 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have allowed 25.8 per game, 18th in the league.

The Bulls are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jae'Sean Tate vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/20/2021 22 16 5 6 1 0 0 11/24/2021 21 8 3 1 0 0 0

