How to Watch the UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the C-USA Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (26-4) will take the court in C-USA Tournament against the No. 4 seed UTEP Miners (20-10). The teams will face off Friday at 5:30 PM live on ESPN+.
UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas
UTEP vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Miners put up 12.9 more points per game (68.9) than the Lady Raiders give up to opponents (56).
- UTEP has put together a 19-8 record in games it scores more than 56 points.
- Middle Tennessee is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 73.8 points per game the Lady Raiders put up are 10.2 more points than the Miners allow (63.6).
- Middle Tennessee has a 22-2 record when scoring more than 63.6 points.
- UTEP has a 17-8 record when giving up fewer than 73.8 points.
- This year the Lady Raiders are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Miners concede.
- The Miners make 41.7% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Lady Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
UTEP Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 62-59
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 72-68
|Murphy Athletic Center
|3/9/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 64-54
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|-
|Ford Center at The Star
