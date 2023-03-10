The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (24-8, 12-6 Big 12) face off against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (21-11, 9-9 Big 12) in the Big 12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, beginning at 9:30 PM. Both teams will attempt to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. TCU matchup.

Texas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Texas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Texas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Texas has covered 15 times in 32 chances against the spread this season.

In the Longhorns' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

TCU has won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 16 times.

A total of 16 Horned Frogs games this season have hit the over.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Texas is ninth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the start of the season to +2000, the 80th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

