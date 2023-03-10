SFA vs. Cal Baptist Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (26-5) against the Cal Baptist Lancers (18-12) at Orleans Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 10.
The Ladyjacks took care of business in their most recent outing 74-59 against Sam Houston on Wednesday.
SFA vs. Cal Baptist Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
SFA vs. Cal Baptist Score Prediction
- Prediction: SFA 75, Cal Baptist 66
SFA Schedule Analysis
- On November 26, the Ladyjacks captured their best win of the season, a 67-53 victory over the Boston College Eagles, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Ladyjacks are 10-2 (.833%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
- SFA has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (13).
SFA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-53 over Boston College (No. 102) on November 26
- 79-64 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 127) on January 12
- 75-60 at home over Arizona State (No. 140) on December 11
- 79-66 at home over Grand Canyon (No. 144) on February 11
- 68-63 at home over UTSA (No. 153) on November 7
SFA Performance Insights
- The Ladyjacks outscore opponents by 16.6 points per game (scoring 76.5 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while allowing 59.9 per outing to rank 71st in college basketball) and have a +513 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, SFA tallies fewer points per contest (75.7) than its season average (76.5).
- The Ladyjacks are putting up 78.9 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 74.4 points per contest.
- At home, SFA is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game (59.2) than in away games (64.6).
- On offense, the Ladyjacks have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 72.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 76.5 they've racked up over the course of this season.
