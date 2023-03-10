The No. 3 seed Iowa State Cyclones (19-9) will hit the court in the Big 12 Tournament against the No. 6 seed Baylor Bears (19-11). The teams will square off Friday at 8:30 PM live on ESPN+.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Baylor vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears score an average of 72.3 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 64.4 the Cyclones give up.
  • Baylor has put together a 16-7 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
  • Iowa State's record is 15-2 when it gives up fewer than 72.3 points.
  • The Cyclones put up 13.5 more points per game (75.9) than the Bears give up (62.4).
  • When Iowa State puts up more than 62.4 points, it is 19-6.
  • Baylor is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.
  • This year the Cyclones are shooting 42.6% from the field, 4.9% higher than the Bears concede.
  • The Bears shoot 43.3% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Cyclones concede.

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Texas Tech W 71-61 Ferrell Center
2/27/2023 @ Texas W 63-54 Moody Center
3/4/2023 West Virginia L 63-52 Ferrell Center
3/10/2023 Iowa State - Municipal Auditorium

