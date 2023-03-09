How to Watch the Stars vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 9
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Buffalo Sabres (who also lost their previous game) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to defeat the the Sabres on ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Stars vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/23/2023
|Stars
|Sabres
|3-2 (F/OT) BUF
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 168 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 212 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|64
|38
|42
|80
|50
|48
|0%
|Roope Hintz
|56
|30
|29
|59
|30
|19
|52.1%
|Jamie Benn
|64
|26
|31
|57
|34
|39
|59.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|64
|15
|41
|56
|42
|27
|52.5%
|Max Domi
|62
|19
|31
|50
|45
|52
|53.4%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres have conceded 223 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 232 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Sabres are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|63
|42
|41
|83
|29
|36
|43.3%
|Jeff Skinner
|60
|27
|36
|63
|33
|27
|48.4%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|59
|14
|48
|62
|52
|32
|-
|Alex Tuch
|57
|28
|34
|62
|23
|41
|49%
|Dylan Cozens
|62
|25
|30
|55
|15
|33
|48.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.