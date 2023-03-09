When the Indiana Pacers (29-37) and Houston Rockets (15-50) face off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, Jalen Green will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Rockets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Thursday, March 9

Thursday, March 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Tyrese Haliburton, Alperen Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Rockets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Rockets fell to the Nets on Tuesday, 118-96. Their leading scorer was Green with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 25 2 1 1 1 1 Alperen Sengun 16 12 2 0 0 0 Jabari Smith Jr. 15 8 0 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Rockets Players to Watch

Sengun tops the Rockets in rebounding (8.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 14.8 points. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Green paces the Rockets in scoring (21.7 points per game), and puts up 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 11.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 29.6% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. gives the Rockets 12 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tari Eason is posting 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 11.9 9.1 4.1 0.8 0.3 0.2 Kenyon Martin Jr. 14.1 6.4 2.1 0.9 0.5 0.4 Tari Eason 11.9 6 1.6 1.7 0.6 0.8 Jabari Smith Jr. 11.9 7.2 1.4 0.4 0.7 1.2 Jalen Green 15.9 1.9 2.5 0.6 0.4 1.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.