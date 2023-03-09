Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Report Today - March 9
The Houston Rockets (15-50) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Indiana Pacers (29-37) on Thursday, March 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.
The Rockets fell in their last outing 118-96 against the Nets on Tuesday. Jalen Green put up 25 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Rockets.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|SG
|Out
|Thigh
|18.5
|5.5
|5.7
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith: Questionable (Hip), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)
Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Rockets Season Insights
- The Rockets average 7.9 fewer points per game (110) than the Pacers give up (117.9).
- Houston has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.
- While the Rockets are posting 110 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 108.1 points per contest.
- Houston knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), four fewer than its opponents.
- The Rockets average 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and allow 116.5 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).
Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pacers
|-10
|236.5
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.