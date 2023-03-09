The Houston Rockets (15-50) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Indiana Pacers (29-37) on Thursday, March 9 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off at 7:00 PM ET.

The Rockets fell in their last outing 118-96 against the Nets on Tuesday. Jalen Green put up 25 points, two rebounds and one assist for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Porter Jr. SG Out Thigh 18.5 5.5 5.7

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Aaron Nesmith: Questionable (Hip), Kendall Brown: Out (Tibia)

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets average 7.9 fewer points per game (110) than the Pacers give up (117.9).

Houston has put together a 9-6 record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.

While the Rockets are posting 110 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 108.1 points per contest.

Houston knocks down 10.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), four fewer than its opponents.

The Rockets average 106.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (30th in league), and allow 116.5 points per 100 possessions (29th in NBA).

Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pacers -10 236.5

