Rockets vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (29-37) face the Houston Rockets (15-50) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and SportsNet SW. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.
Rockets vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and SportsNet SW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-9.5
|236.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 236.5 points in 21 of 65 games this season.
- Houston's contests this season have a 228.2-point average over/under, 8.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- Houston's ATS record is 26-39-0 this season.
- The Rockets have won in 13, or 21.3%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Houston has won two of its 20 games, or 10%, when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
- Houston has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Rockets vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|27
|40.9%
|115.5
|225.5
|117.9
|236.1
|232.9
|Rockets
|21
|32.3%
|110.0
|225.5
|118.2
|236.1
|229.3
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
- Five of the Rockets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.469, 15-17-0 record) than on the road (.333, 11-22-0).
- The Rockets' 110.0 points per game are 7.9 fewer points than the 117.9 the Pacers give up to opponents.
- Houston has put together an 11-4 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record in games it scores more than 117.9 points.
Rockets vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|36-30
|0-0
|32-34
|Rockets
|26-39
|7-18
|32-33
Rockets vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Pacers
|Rockets
|115.5
|110.0
|11
|29
|20-6
|11-4
|16-10
|9-6
|117.9
|118.2
|26
|27
|9-2
|16-9
|9-2
|10-15
