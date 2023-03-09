The No. 1 seed SE Louisiana Lions (20-9) will aim to earn the Southland championship along with a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket when they play the No. 3 Lamar Cardinals (20-11) on Thursday at 5:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Lamar Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Lamar vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 64.7 points per game are 10.3 more points than the 54.4 the Lions give up.
  • Lamar is 18-4 when it scores more than 54.4 points.
  • SE Louisiana is 18-6 when it gives up fewer than 64.7 points.
  • The Lions average only 2.5 more points per game (62.6) than the Cardinals allow (60.1).
  • When SE Louisiana puts up more than 60.1 points, it is 15-1.
  • Lamar has a 13-7 record when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
  • The Lions are making 41.1% of their shots from the field, 7.2% lower than the Cardinals allow to opponents (48.3%).
  • The Cardinals shoot 32.9% from the field, 8.1% lower than the Lions concede.

Lamar Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 @ Nicholls W 70-57 Stopher Gym
3/7/2023 McNeese W 80-75 The Legacy Center
3/8/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 65-53 The Legacy Center
3/9/2023 SE Louisiana - The Legacy Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.