The No. 3 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) and the No. 4 Houston Cougars (15-15) will play to determine the AAC conference champion on Thursday at 9:00 PM.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Houston vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars score an average of 65.5 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 56.4 the Lady Pirates allow to opponents.
  • Houston has put together a 12-11 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
  • East Carolina's record is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The Lady Pirates average only four more points per game (63.9) than the Cougars give up (59.9).
  • East Carolina has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 59.9 points.
  • When Houston allows fewer than 63.9 points, it is 11-4.
  • The Lady Pirates shoot 31% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.
  • The Cougars shoot 39.8% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Lady Pirates concede.

Houston Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/1/2023 Wichita State W 62-55 Fertitta Center
3/7/2023 SMU W 52-33 Dickies Arena
3/8/2023 Wichita State W 72-64 Dickies Arena
3/9/2023 East Carolina - Dickies Arena

