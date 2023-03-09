The No. 3 seed East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9) and the No. 4 Houston Cougars (15-15) will play to determine the AAC conference champion on Thursday at 9:00 PM.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

Houston vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 65.5 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 56.4 the Lady Pirates allow to opponents.

Houston has put together a 12-11 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

East Carolina's record is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.

The Lady Pirates average only four more points per game (63.9) than the Cougars give up (59.9).

East Carolina has a 19-1 record when putting up more than 59.9 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 63.9 points, it is 11-4.

The Lady Pirates shoot 31% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars shoot 39.8% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Lady Pirates concede.

Houston Schedule