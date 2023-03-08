Wednesday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (11-18) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (12-17) at Ford Center at The Star has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with UTSA securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on March 8.

The Roadrunners took care of business in their last game 80-59 against Charlotte on Thursday.

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 69, Florida Atlantic 64

UTSA Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Roadrunners defeated the No. 25 Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders, 58-53, on February 4.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Roadrunners are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

UTSA 2022-23 Best Wins

58-53 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 25/AP Poll) on February 4

66-53 at home over Rice (No. 83) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Louisiana Tech (No. 118) on January 28

76-70 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on November 20

76-69 at home over Idaho (No. 205) on December 10

UTSA Performance Insights